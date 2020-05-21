Local manufacturing facilities keep all employees during pandemic, continue production throughout

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Just as the pandemic has shut many industries down across the country, others have had to push through in order to keep the country running.

In Bay County, major manufacturing facilities like Berg Pipe and Oceaneering can be found at Port Panama City; these two facilities employ nearly five hundred people in Bay County and surrounding areas, and they’ve kept everyone on board during the pandemic.

“It means a lot to a lot of them,” said Rudy Miller, a shift manager at Berg Pipe. “Everyone still has bills and everything to pay.”

The pipes manufactured at Berg Pipe are used for oil and gas transmission, powering our everyday lives. 

“That’s why it’s so important that we were able to keep working while a lot of the country was shut down,” said Andrew Hicks, VP of Operations at Berg Pipe. 

He said changes had to be made to keep everything up and running with the virus, like staggering shifts to ensure social distancing, providing washable face masks and allowing those who can work from home to do so.

“It’s just one more hurdle to jump over,” said Hicks. “Our employees have been willing to do the work, and we’re willing to make it as safe as we can for them, and that’s why we’ve been able to keep running.”

At Oceaneering, it’s a similar experience. As one of only about three companies in the United States that manufactures the specialized underwater cables that they do, the work must continue; according to Oceaneering leaders, half of the team has been working from home.

“We had to learn some lessons about how to work from home, how to work remotely,” said Thomas Landreth, General Manager of Oceaneering in Panama City. “Some of it’s gone really, really, well, some of it surprised us.”

He said it’s provided several learning lessons and an opportunity to experiment with productivity.

“We’re finding that some jobs are very, very productive working at home where maybe we wouldn’t have thought that in the past,” said Landreth. 

While both companies say their own supply chains haven’t been exceptionally affected, Landreth said it’s a huge learning lesson for other manufacturers around the country when it comes to managing future global crises.

“It really speaks to what should we do in this country versus what we shouldn’t,” said Landreth. 

He added that some of that re-assessing includes finding cost-effective places for manufacturing such as Bay County.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Foster Parent of the Year Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Parent of the Year Parade"

Local manufacturers continue production through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local manufacturers continue production through pandemic"

Cross Country cyclist's stolen bike found

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cross Country cyclist's stolen bike found"

Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay District Schools continues meal delivery program in summer"

Hotels prepare for vacationers as Memorial Day Weekend approaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotels prepare for vacationers as Memorial Day Weekend approaches"

Bay County Habitat for Humanity builds another house for local resident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Habitat for Humanity builds another house for local resident"
More Local News