Local Housing Assistance Plan modified

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Commission voted on Tuesday to approve changes to the Local Housing Assistance Plan (LHAP); a partnership with Panama City to help residents with housing needs.

The changes are in response to growing housing dilemmas amid the economic fallout of COVID-19.

“Certainly the pandemic is really tough to deal with, nationwide,” said Bay County Commissioner, Bill Dozier. “Everybody is seeing a step back in what they’re doing but as we move forward, these programs that we’re putting in place are certainly going to help.”

LHAP was created locally from $40 million in state and federal funds allocated to our area to help with long-term recovery housing needs after Hurricane Michael.

The program helps residents in need afford the costs of repairing or replacing their homes, or even buy new homes in the area with purchasing assistance.

Recognizing the impact COVID-19 has had on the financial situations of residents, the city and county have approved a set of modifications to LHAP to meet additional needs.

The changes include raising the maximum amount of funding available to help residents purchase, repair and replace homes, as well as providing mortgage assistance to those who have been out of work.

Funding has also been made available to renters who need assistance paying rent due to COVID-19.

“It has been able to provide assistance to those people who are desperately in need,” said Panama City Community Development Director, Michael Johnson. “For those individuals affected by COVID-19 who haven’t been working for the last three or four months for example, they’re past due on their rents, so we’re able to provide that so they won’t be evicted or foreclosed upon.”

Panama City resident, John Hunt, said LHAP was a game-changer for him after Hurricane Michael sent a tree through his roof.

“They helped me a lot,” Hunt said. “They put a roof on my house, they put a new central air. When you’re down, you got somebody that’ll help. All you gotta do is go to them and ask them about what’s going on.”

According to Johnson, many have asked for help, as they have well over a thousand applications.

“The whole plan, I think has been put together well,” said Dozier. “I think it’s going to help people tremendously in Bay County.”

Starting on Friday, June 19th, a new website, RehouseBay.org, will be rolling out where residents can find those applications online as well as self-qualifiers for eligibility to the program.