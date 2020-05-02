Local hair salon owners say they should reopen in phase one

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As News 13 reported on Thursday, local barber shop and salon workers are frustrated with being excluded from phase one to reopen the state of Florida.

On Friday, salon owners from around the area worked together to share ways to prove to state leaders that they are ready to open safely.

For local salon owners like Kristin Maddox, who owns Topix Salon in Panama City, the governor’s phase one announcement came as a disappointment.

“We were ready to get going,” said Maddox, who added that they had appointments booked and staff members ready to get back to work.

“To me it is essential to bring home a paycheck and provide for my household,” said Austin Maddox, the salon director.

Now, that’s all on hold once again for barbers, salons and other businesses. Krisitin said it can’t go on forever.

“As a small business owner, we can’t afford to stay closed any longer,” she said. “We need to open.”

She said they had a plan in place to create the safest possible environment for clients, using personal protective equipment, social distancing and strict sanitation and capacity guidelines.

“We can practice the same safety protocols that are in place for the retail stores,” said Maddox. “We feel that we should be treated the same.”

In St. Andrews, ‘The Salon on Beck’ owner, Bunny Franklin, agreed.

“You’re safer sitting here with me than you are going into a grocery store.”

Salon owners from around the area got together on Friday to share ideas on safety and work on a plan to prove to state leaders that they should be included in phase one.

“We are ready,” said Maddox. “We are smart, we know what to do and we can do this.”

They have crafted a letter to send to Governor Ron DeSantis, saying the haircare industry “is consistently monitored and inspected based on sanitation, disinfectant and sterilization practices and if any industry is equipped for such a crisis as this, [they] are.”

They also said they “are nearing a point where [they] are forced to choose between abiding by the law and providing for [their] families.”

“We’re prepared to see all of our guests,” said Summer Devilbiss, manager at Topix Salon. “I know that all of them will be happy to see us as well.”

They’re hoping to see those guests back in their chairs as soon and safely as possible.