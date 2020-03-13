Local gyms taking extra precautions to keep facilities clean

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the world continues to keep a close eye on the coronavirus pandemic, even taking part in daily activities can cause someone to worry.

One place of concern is fitness centers. While these are places people go to stay physically fit, it can also expose them to a load of germs.

“There’s some members that might’ve just stopped coming when they saw what was going on in the news and so I wanted to make sure they knew we’re taking their safety seriously and that we were doing everything possible to protect them,” said Sequence Fitness Manager Marcus Taylor.

Many local gyms in the area are doing their part to keep their facilities extra clean and implementing more frequent cleaning schedules.

Taylor says before the coronavirus scare, they would wipe the gym clean about three times a day.

Not too far east, Fitness Junky General Manager Craig Hansen says they had a similar routine but now, both gyms are disinfecting their equipment now within hours of each cleaning.

Both the managers say they’ve noticed members doing a better job at cleaning up after themselves too.

“Our members are really good about wiping stuff. We have sanitation stations all throughout the gym. We have good members so they’re good about doing that,” Hansen said.

One Sequence Fitness member, Melissa Vann, says it’s comforting to see the extra cleanings taking place, by most.

“I appreciate what they’ve been doing. I think you feel more comfortable coming and noticing that members are not only wiping down equipment more but trainers and the owner and manager so it just gives you peace a mind,” said Vann.

Another area of concern is the older members who work out at each gym as COVID- 19 impacts that demographic more heavily.

Sequence Fitness is one place that holds Senior Citizen-driven classes.

“We have a lot of members who are older, who are a lot more susceptible to the virus so we made sure to take that into consideration and make sure we’re getting everything disinfected in the hour,” said Taylor.

At Fitness Junky, Hansen says they have taken it to the next level and getting a stronger disinfecting liquid, it’s AF-315.

“It’s a little more expensive but it’s important that we take care of everything.HIV, salmonella, germs, flu, all the kind of viruses we have. We want to make sure our members are active throughout the year as they can so we don’t want them to catch any diseases or anything like that,” Taylor said.

As both gyms continue to serve their members, they say their doors will remain open as long as it’s not a health concern or risk.