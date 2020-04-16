Local EMS company using UV lights to help decontaminate ambulances and equipment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As coronavirus continues to spread, many paramedics and other first responders for both public and private entities are taking extra precautions in such unprecedented times to keep themselves and their families safe.

At “First 2 Aid” EMS, a private ambulance company in Panama City, among a fleet of ambulances, one of them has a very important job during the pandemic.

“We were approached and asked to set up a dedicated coronavirus transport truck,” said the Battalion Chief for First 2 Aid’s Bay County division, Justin Mcgowan. “So this was our response to that request.”

The specialized ambulance is used specifically to respond to coronavirus calls. It’s equipped with UV light decontamination units that flash every six seconds. The UV-C light waves work to kill the coronavirus living on surfaces. The inside of the ambulance is also covered in plastic lining to allow for easier disinfecting, and the paramedics who go on these calls wear full-body tyvek suits and half to full-face respirators.

Mcgowan said that keeping the crew safe is their number one priority; doing so with double-decontamination of the ambulance through cleaning spray and the UV light system as well as personal protective equipment. 

“We’re definitely in unprecedented times,” Mcgowan said. “We’re trying to give them that peace of mind that we’re doing everything possible to make sure that they go home safely.”

He said that so far, the coronavirus-transport unit leaves the station at least once a day responding to potential coronavirus calls, making safety for the paramedics and patients on board a huge factor. 

“Especially in this field of EMS and fire and law enforcement, we’re pretty good at adapting to things but at the same time we still have to think about everything we do with an extra step,” he said. “[We have to] take that extra precaution and make sure we don’t bring this stuff home to our families.”

