Local dietitian offers tips on healthy eating in the New Year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Eating healthy is a New Years resolution that can be easier said, than done. Ascension Sacred Heart Clinical Dietitian, Jessica Broussard M.S. RDN, said it is common for people to set too large of goals that can be hard to follow through with, but eating healthy can be fun, and achieved through making small changes in your diet.

“I would not recommend restrictive diets like Keto, unless otherwise prescribed by your doctor, as it may leave your body wanting more and craving more,” Broussard said.

Instead, she recommends creating changes and setting goals that are S.M.A.R.T.

“We recommend having a balanced diet, and set goals that are small, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely,” she said.

A few examples Broussard mentioned were, “Instead of eating your usual 5 restaurant meals per week, eat out 3 times a week and cook at home at least 3-4 times a week. Or, try to walk at least 15 minutes a day 3 times a week for the next month.”

To hold yourself accountable and to include the whole family, Broussard recommends you cook at home and try to find new recipes to get excited about.

“You can try meatless Mondays with your family, to encourage eating more fruits and vegetables in your diet. We also recommend using foods like avocados, chicken, black beans, corn to make your salads more satiating and to not leave you hungry,” she said.

If you’re an on-the-go person, Broussard recommends carrying snacks like cottage cheese and fresh fruit, nuts, cheese and crackers, as well as carrots and hummus.

Most importantly, Broussard said that while diet plays a huge role in achieving weight loss, exercise and sleep are also crucial elements that should be implemented too.