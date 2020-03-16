Local churches encourage guests to practice social distancing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As local churches navigate the complicated situations arising from the coronavirus pandemic, one Panama City church is encouraging guests to “pray and spray” during this time.

At Macedonia Baptist Church, rather than cancelling worship, they’re encouraging guests to practice social distancing.

Senior Pastor Jesse Nelson as well as other church leaders have put new guidelines in place to encourage guests to prevent the spread of the outbreak, like avoiding shaking hands or hugging, maintaining good hand hygiene at all times, and staying home if even slightly sick. 

Nelson said the precautions are not out of fear but instead out of practicality and responsibility to help slow the spread of coronavirus and other illnesses.

“Let’s be spiritual about it, I trust God, I believe in God, I’m asking for His protection but at the same time let me be practical about it,” said Nelson. “Use the practical guidelines that are in place for social distancing as well as spraying [disinfectants].”

Nelson said this has been a unique situation for churches to navigate across the area, especially as Easter Sunday services are less than a month away.

