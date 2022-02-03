PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — February is American Heart Month, and a local cardiologist wants residents to be aware of heart health, along with the preventative steps to take to stay healthy.

“Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S. and worldwide,” Dr. Samir Patel, an interventional cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, said.

He also said it’s important to know the risk factors and symptoms of heart issues.

Some of those risk factors include smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol— all of which can be controlled.

“We see equal numbers of women and men with heart attacks, but oftentimes the men will present sooner with the chest pain because of their typical symptoms,” Dr. Patel said.

He said women can face atypical symptoms for heart attacks, including shortness of breath and fatigue.

Janice Seimer knows the symptoms all too well. She suffered a heart attack in 2001.

“[The doctors] told me that if I did not lose weight, they said if my heart had been broken, I could be fixed,” she said. “But I was smothering my own heart with obesity.”

Seimer said the morning of the heart attack, she felt great. But later in the day, she felt pressure in her chest and started to profusely sweat.

She explained she wishes she could talk to her younger self before the first heart attack.

“Start doing things that you know could help you,” Seimer said. “Educate yourself, whether it’s eating right, walking, doing some kind of exercise.”

She also has advice for anyone who thinks they may be having a heart attack:

“Go to the ER. When you feel [symptoms], and you really know, go. Don’t wait. It can save your life.”

Friday, February 4 is National “Wear Red” Day. Health professionals encourage you to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease, especially in women.