Local barbers frustrated over exclusion during phase one of reopening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many restaurants and retail businesses are able to open back up in some capacity during phase one of reopening the state of Florida, other industries feel ignored by Governor Desantis’s plan.

Barbers with Mr. Eddie’s Barber Shop in Panama City Beach took to the sidewalk on Thursday to voice their dissent.

They said they were ready to open as soon as the stay-at-home order was to end this month, planning to follow CDC guidelines at the shop.

Now, however, they said they are continuing to experience extreme financial loss.

“We all have families to feed and bills to pay,” said Angela Blahnik, a cosmetologist at Mr. Eddie’s. “Especially as self-employed individuals we should have the right to be able to work and provide for our families and not rely on the government.”

Barber shops, salons, and other personal services as well as bars and gyms are not able to reopen under phase one of the governor’s plan.