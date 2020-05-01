Local barbers frustrated over exclusion during phase one of reopening

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many restaurants and retail businesses are able to open back up in some capacity during phase one of reopening the state of Florida, other industries feel ignored by Governor Desantis’s plan.

Barbers with Mr. Eddie’s Barber Shop in Panama City Beach took to the sidewalk on Thursday to voice their dissent.

They said they were ready to open as soon as the stay-at-home order was to end this month, planning to follow CDC guidelines at the shop.

Now, however, they said they are continuing to experience extreme financial loss.

“We all have families to feed and bills to pay,” said Angela Blahnik, a cosmetologist at Mr. Eddie’s. “Especially as self-employed individuals we should have the right to be able to work and provide for our families and not rely on the government.”

Barber shops, salons, and other personal services as well as bars and gyms are not able to reopen under phase one of the governor’s plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

DeFuniak Springs holds drive-in prayer circle for residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeFuniak Springs holds drive-in prayer circle for residents"

Barber shop workers frustrated over phase one exclusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barber shop workers frustrated over phase one exclusion"

Patronis stresses antibody testing for first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patronis stresses antibody testing for first responders"

Retiring BDS teacher gets big surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retiring BDS teacher gets big surprise"

Gulf Beaches Fire Dept. purchases new drowning safety device

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Beaches Fire Dept. purchases new drowning safety device"

Shipwreck Raw Bar donates over 200 meals to Gulf County first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shipwreck Raw Bar donates over 200 meals to Gulf County first responders"
More Local News