PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – During Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, local cardiologists want to educate the public on the risk factors, symptoms to look for, and the latest treatment options.

According to the CDC, AFib is the most common type of heart arrhythmia. It’s estimated that 12.1 million people in the U.S. will have the condition in 2030.

AFib occurs when the upper chambers and lower chambers are not coordinated, causing the heart to beat too slowly, too quickly, or irregularly.

“Atrial fibrillation is such an important topic that patients need to be aware of and treated appropriately,” said Dr. Nghia Hoang.

Hoang is a cardiologist who works for the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City.

Some people who have AFib may experience one or more of the following symptoms:

Irregular heartbeat

Heart palpitations

Lightheadedness

Extreme fatigue

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

“If a patient has any of those symptoms, they need to see their family doctor and report to a cardiologist as soon as possible,” said Dr. Hoang.

He said in some cases, patients aren’t even aware they have this condition, and they present with stroke.

There are treatment options such as minimally invasive procedures and certain medications.