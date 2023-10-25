BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.
Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.
She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make a black bean burger.
Here are the ingredients:
- 1 15 oz can of black beans (drained, rinsed, and dried)
- 1/2 onion
- 1 carrot
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 paprika
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1/2 cup quick oats
- 1 egg
Here’s the recipe:
- Mash all the ingredients together in a bowl
- Make into patties
- Place in freezer 10 minutes before cooking