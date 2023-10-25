BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.

Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.

She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make a black bean burger.

Here are the ingredients:

  • 1 15 oz can of black beans (drained, rinsed, and dried)
  • 1/2 onion
  • 1 carrot
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1/2 paprika
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup quick oats
  • 1 egg

Here’s the recipe:

  • Mash all the ingredients together in a bowl
  • Make into patties
  • Place in freezer 10 minutes before cooking