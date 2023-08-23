PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 brings you a segment focused on health and fitness on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, called “Wellness Wednesday”.

This week, Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum was in studio to show us how to strengthen our neck muscles.

Green said smartphones cause us to keep our heads down which leads to a lot of pressure on our necks and spine.

“For every inch our head is out over our shoulders, that’s ten pounds of pressure on our spine,” said Green.

She showed Chris Marchand exercises someone can easily do at home and even on the go.

“You’ll feel 100 percent better,” said Green.