BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.

Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.

She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make healthier gingerbread cookies.

Here are the ingredients:

1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground clove

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp black pepper

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1/2 cup molasses

1/2 coconut sugar

1 egg

Here’s the recipe:

In a bowl, mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, salt, cloves, pepper, nutmeg, baking soda, and baking powder.

In another bowl, combine coconut oil and molasses and mix together. Add coconut sugar and mix, and then add the egg and mix thoroughly.

Bake at 350 for 8 – 11 minutes.

This recipe makes 20 cookies.