Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.
Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.
She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make healthier gingerbread cookies.
Here are the ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground clove
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup melted coconut oil
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1/2 coconut sugar
- 1 egg
Here’s the recipe:
- In a bowl, mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, salt, cloves, pepper, nutmeg, baking soda, and baking powder.
- In another bowl, combine coconut oil and molasses and mix together. Add coconut sugar and mix, and then add the egg and mix thoroughly.
- Bake at 350 for 8 – 11 minutes.
This recipe makes 20 cookies.