BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.

Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.

She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make healthier gingerbread cookies.

Here are the ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
  • 1/4 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp ground ginger
  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp ground clove
  • 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup melted coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup molasses
  • 1/2 coconut sugar
  • 1 egg

Here’s the recipe:

  • In a bowl, mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, salt, cloves, pepper, nutmeg, baking soda, and baking powder.
  • In another bowl, combine coconut oil and molasses and mix together. Add coconut sugar and mix, and then add the egg and mix thoroughly.
  • Bake at 350 for 8 – 11 minutes.

This recipe makes 20 cookies.