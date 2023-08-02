PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 airs a segment focused on health and fitness on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, called “Wellness Wednesday”.

This week, Personal Trainer, Traycee Green, from Pure Platinum was in studio to show us how to make a healthy and kid-approved meal for your child.

Green said this is a great alternative if you want to pack something in your child’s lunchbox other than a sandwich.

Ingredients:

Low-carb tortilla

Nut-butter spread

Fruit

She suggested using peanut butter or Nutella as a base, and topping the tortilla with fruit like strawberries and bananas.

Green said to roll up the tortilla and cut in half for easy storing in a child’s lunch box.