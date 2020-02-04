Health Dept’s mobile medical unit to help under-served persons in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Help is coming to the under-served population of Bay County from the Florida Department of Health. This is made possible after receiving a $320,000 grant from the Florida Blue Foundation.

Funding from this grant will expand services on the mobile medical unit. With a focus on people with chronic illnesses, such as HIV and diabetes, they are looking to address the ongoing needs of the community.

The Department of Health will choose at least six locations of areas with persons of high rates of chronic illnesses. The mobile unit will visit these locations twice a year.

“It is a free service, and currently under the grant, the supplies are being provided by the grant, but some of the services such as the testing supplies by the individual divisions like the HIV and hepatitis a vaccines are supplied by those individual divisions,” said Senior Community Health and Nursing Supervisor, Marsha Sumner.

The goal is to bring access to health care and health education to those who are under-insured or without insurance.