Great American Smokeout encourages smokers to plan for a healthier lifestyle and wallet

FILE – This Dec. 17, 2019 photo shows a group of cigarettes in New York. About 14% of U.S adults were cigarette smokers last year, for the third year in a row. Meanwhile, the adult vaping rate still appears to be rising, according to a new government report. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Each year, the American Cancer Society marks the third Thursday in November as its annual Great American Smokeout encouraging smokers to quit. Today marks that day.

Federal reports show that quitting smoking can add up to 10 years of life expectancy.

Data from the Department of Health shows that 17.5% of children ages 11 to 17 in Bay County currently use cigarettes, vapes or other smoking or smokeless products.

Heather Kretzer with the Department of Health in Bay County says that apart from a healthier body… quitting smoking can also lead to a healthier wallet.

“The average smoker spends about $2,000 a year,” said Kretzer. “Of course, we’re at the holiday time and everybody is, you know, think about how to save money in the new year. So that’s something to think about too, is those money savings. And in the course of five years, that’s $11,000.”

To take the first steps to quitting, visit Florida’s statewide campaign Tobacco Free Florida at www.tobaccofreeflorida.com or call at 1-877-U-CAN-NOW.

Additionally, The Truth campaign has a text service aimed to help user quit vaping.