BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.

Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.

She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make turkey meatloaf out of Thanksgiving leftovers.

Here are the ingredients:

4 cups of leftover turkey (fully cooked, deboned and ground with onion)

1 cup leftover stuffing

1/2 onion

3/4 cup leftover gravy

2 eggs

1 tsp garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Cranberry sauce

Here’s the recipe: