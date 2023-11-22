BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.

Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.

She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make turkey meatloaf out of Thanksgiving leftovers.

Here are the ingredients:

  • 4 cups of leftover turkey (fully cooked, deboned and ground with onion)
  • 1 cup leftover stuffing
  • 1/2 onion
  • 3/4 cup leftover gravy
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp garlic
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cranberry sauce

Here’s the recipe:

  • Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.
  • Once mixed, fill in a greased loaf pan.
  • Top the turkey meatloaf with cranberry sauce.
  • Bake at 350 for 1 hour.