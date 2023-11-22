BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Wednesday, News 13 brings you health and fitness tips with our Wellness Wednesday segment.
Traycee Green is a personal trainer at Pure Platinum Health & Fitness.
She showed News 13’s Kelsey Peck how to make turkey meatloaf out of Thanksgiving leftovers.
Here are the ingredients:
- 4 cups of leftover turkey (fully cooked, deboned and ground with onion)
- 1 cup leftover stuffing
- 1/2 onion
- 3/4 cup leftover gravy
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cranberry sauce
Here’s the recipe:
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.
- Once mixed, fill in a greased loaf pan.
- Top the turkey meatloaf with cranberry sauce.
- Bake at 350 for 1 hour.