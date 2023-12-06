PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 brings you a segment focused on health and fitness on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, called “Wellness Wednesday”.
This week, Tricia Novakoski, on behalf of Pure Platinum was in studio to show us how to make a gluten free pumpkin cake.
Here are the ingredients:
- 3/4 cup pumpkin puree (not pie filling)
- 3 eggs
- 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/4 cup avocado oil or 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp pumpkin spice or allspice
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 2 cups almond flour
- 1/2 cup arrowroot or cornstarch