FSU PC Early Childhood Autism Program holds online fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With April being Autism Awareness Month, one local organization serving children with autism and other developmental disorders is asking for help from the community.

The Early Childhood Autism Program (ECAP) at FSU Panama City provides in-home and in-clinic applied behavioral analysis services to children with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other intellectual disabilities.

ECAP usually holds an annual auction fundraiser to support financial assistance for clients who use the program, but this year, that auction was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they’re asking for help from the community to continue to support them online so that they can continue to support the families who need help.

“Less and less families who have children with autism have that medical coverage that they’ve been known to have in the past,” said Emily Dickens, the program director for ECAP. “So our scholarship is designed for instances like that and we want to make sure that scholarship fund stays healthy.”

The online fundraiser will continue through the end of April and possibly beyond that if needed; to be directed to the fundraising link, click here. To learn more about ECAP, click here.

Dickens says even if one does not want to contribute to ECAP, FSU PC is always looking for donations to continue their efforts on campus.