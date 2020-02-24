FSU Nurse anesthesia students soaring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The nurse anesthesia master’s program at FSU PC has been around for just over five years, but college leaders say it is already showing great success.

It is an intensive 28-month program with an average enrollment at any given time that has 72 students.

From clinicals to classroom lectures, the program is at least 5 days a week. These students are also not allowed to work during this time due to the rigorous coursework.

“I would say that the students work ethic is number one in the equation because we can only deliver so much of that content. Also, the clinical preceptors that work side by side with the students at the clinical sites really have a lot to do with this as well. But also I would say Florida State University has really invested in this program.” said Program Coordinator, Stacey Vandyke.

The big accomplishment for these students was that they all passed certification to become nurse anesthetists within 60 days of graduation. This is the second consecutive year the graduates from this program have had a 100 percent pass rate.

“We’re really moving forward with the program, that we have enhanced the program with new faculty, with great resources, we’ve extended our clinical sites, and we have a lot of support both here at this campus and at the Tallahassee campus,” said Vandyke.

