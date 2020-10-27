FDOH-Bay encourages flu shots ahead of the holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Health Department is encouraging all residents to get their flu shots ahead of the holiday season; FDOH-Bay Health Officer and Administrator led by example on Tuesday.

He gave a quick demonstration at the Health Department on Tuesday morning, getting the flu shot himself to show what it’s like.

He said they’re happy to see many doing the same and they hope to see more do so ahead of ‘Halloweekend’ and the holiday season around the corner, since the shot takes several weeks to be completely effective.

Speedling said it’s important to take all precautions seriously when it comes to getting sick , especially as COVID-19 persists around the community.

“Getting your flu shot is the single-best preventative measure that you can do to protect yourself from getting the flu,” Speedling said. “At this time between now and the end of flu season go ahead and do that because it’s going to protect yourself and others, those you come in contact with.”

Flu shots are available at several locations across the Panhandle, including certain department store and convenience store chains, grocery stores, and at the Health Department itself by appointment. Children from 6 months to 18 years of age can get their flu shot for free at the Health Department; to make an appointment, call 850-872-4455 and follow the prompts.