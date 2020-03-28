Evictions suspended in Fourteenth Judicial Circuit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to keep law enforcement and the public safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit is implementing new policies.

One of those policies includes a temporary halt to writs of possession procedures like evictions.

The moratorium is being imposed in all counties within the Fourteenth Circuit, which includes Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said although the new policies are temporary, he understands the need for them in order to keep residents safe during the public health emergency.

“I think due to the times that we are in, the court is being compassionate with people,” said Ford. “People may have lost their jobs. It’s just not a good time to be doing that.”

See below for all the new policies being implemented: