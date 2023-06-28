PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health & Fitness joins the News 13 team every Wednesday to share workout tips or a healthy recipe.
This Wednesday, June 28, she showed us four different ways to exercise your biceps.
by: Kelsey Peck
Posted:
Updated:
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Traycee Green from Pure Platinum Health & Fitness joins the News 13 team every Wednesday to share workout tips or a healthy recipe.
This Wednesday, June 28, she showed us four different ways to exercise your biceps.