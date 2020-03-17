Daycares and preschools remain open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — As schools across the country close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, many parents are wondering if the same will happen to daycares.

At Stacey’s Fun in the Sun Preschool in Panama City Beach, while the children are in a deep sleep during nap-time, teachers are deep-cleaning.

“We’re bleaching extra, getting all the Lysol that we can find, Lysoling all the toys,” said Linsey Smith, the Preschool Director at Stacey’s Fun in the Sun as well as three other day care facilities across Bay County.

She said the outbreak is creating a challenging situation for the facilities.

“It’s kind of taking a toll on us, because we’re having to clean extra, make sure our families are safe and our employees are safe,” said Smith. “It’s going to hurt us if we do have to close because our employees do need to take that paycheck every week.”

That concern over closing the daycares and preschools is on the minds of many local families.

“Our families are suffering because they have to have somewhere to put their child if we do close down,” Smith explained.

As of now, local daycares and early learning facilities are not closing down, but many are taking extra precautions when it comes to the safety of children and their families.

The decision to close down childcare facilities would be made by the Department of Children and Families with guidance from the Health Department. According to Smith, private facilities do have the right to close their doors using their own discretion before being directed to do so by DCF, but many daycares and preschools simply can’t afford to shut down until it becomes necessary.

In the meantime, the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida in Panama City is urging families to have a backup plan ready and be constantly checking for updates.

“I would encourage them to have their center’s phone number handy so they can call them in the middle, at night time, because the situation’s so fluid right now,” said Suzan Gage, the coalition’s Executive Director.