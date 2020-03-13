World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade to go as planned amid health concerns

Coronavirus

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In spite of a series of cancellations across the state and the country, the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will keep marching on Saturday.

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce decided to keep the parade and its 0.5K run on schedule after meeting with city, county, and state health officials Friday.

“Ensuring our members and participants safety, health, and well-being remains a priority,” executive director Erin Grantham wrote in an email. “We are encouraging all participants to follow guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health concerning the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).  Once again, we will have a fun and successful event again this year!”

Here’s the Event’s schedule, as detailed by the Chamber of Commerce:

  • WORLD’S SMALLEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
    • 12:00 PM at Coffee County Courthouse
  • HALF PINT 0.5K “RACE”
    • 12:30 PM at Coffee County Courthouse
  • CELEBRATION RECEPTION IMMEDIATELY TO FOLLOW FOR PARTICIPANTS – CrossFit FXT

You can still get your pre-race back Friday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the White Oak Ale House on the Boll Weevil Circle.

Same day check-in will be held from 11:00 a.m. to noon Saturday near the Coffee County Courthouse.

