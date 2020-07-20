Winn Dixie reverses course will require masks

(WMBB) — Winn Dixie’s parent company has changed its rules and will now require customers to wear masks inside their stores beginning July 27.

“As we have navigated through the complexities and challenges of the pandemic, we have progressively shaped our operations and are continuing to update our policies to best protect all those who depend upon us,” said Joe Caldwell Director, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs. “This unprecedented period requires a willingness to be adaptable and flexible to ever-changing circumstances, and we will continue to adjust as needed over time.”

He added that the company is hoping a ‘sensible mandate’ will come from state and federal officials.

“Our communities count on us, and we are counting on our customers to show kindness as we go through these challenging times together,” Caldwell said. “We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates.”