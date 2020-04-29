Why Florida doesn’t report COVID-19 recovery numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Each day, the Florida Department of Health updates the number of positive cases, how many tests have been administered, how many deaths and more when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, News 13 is frequently asked ‘why are you not reporting how many people have recovered from the virus?’

The answer is, those numbers aren’t easy to find.

We reached out to the Department of Health and officials provided this information:

“The state is developing new efforts daily as we respond to COVID-19 to keep Floridians and visitors safe and informed about the status of the virus. Currently, there are multiple ways for recovered cases to be recorded and several methods are used by different countries and states. Some states and countries measure a case as recovered when a person has had COVID-19 for more than 14 days, while others upon hospital discharge data – neither of which completely capture recovery of the full COVID positive population. The Florida Department of Health will continue to provide information on hospitalizations and deaths to keep the public informed about the threat of the virus.”

You can keep track of the COVID-19 numbers across the state on the interactive dashboard. It is updated once a day by the Florida Department of Health.