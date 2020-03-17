What you should have for a home quarantine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As many of us begin to stay at home for the foreseeable future there may be questions about what we need to have in our homes.

The American Public Health Association has a list of items people should have in their homes.

Here is their grocery list: Bottled water, Canned juice, Canned or boxed milk, Canned fruits and vegetables, Green beans, Corn, Peaches, Fruit cocktail, Pears, Pineapple, Peanut butter and jelly, Canned pasta or spaghetti, Crackers (look for low-sodium), Canned meat and fish, Chicken, Turkey, Tuna, Vienna sausages, Salmon, Soups (look for low-sodium), Dried fruit, Protein drinks, Granola bars, Dried cereal, Nuts (unsalted, preferably), Cookies, candy bars, hard candy.

Medical items include: Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, fever reducers, decongestants, anti-diarrheal medication and cough drops, Alcohol–based hand sanitizer, Thermometer, Facial tissues, Face masks or respirator (if recommended), Canned or instant soups (look for low sodium), Decaffeinated tea, Heat or ice pack, Toilet paper, Blankets, Laundry detergent, Household cleaners, Paper towels, Soap, DVDs and books, Your doctor’s phone number.