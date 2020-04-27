WCSO delivers 3,700 masks to residents

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 3,700 residents in Walton County have received hand-delivered safety masks from Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote in a news release.

As of Monday morning, 3,720 masks have been allocated to residents from Paxton to Miramar Beach.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office purchased the masks from Professional Products in DeFuniak Springs to distribute to members of the public using proceeds of criminal activity including cash, cars, tech, and more.

“We are charged with keeping those who live in our communities safe,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This is the least we can do to keep their minds at ease during this pandemic.”

Over the last seven days, sworn deputies and posse members have been delivering the protective masks to homes across the county as employees took thousands of phone calls and emails from residents.

“It was absolutely a monumental effort only successful thanks to the men and women of this agency,” said Adkinson. “I’m thrilled we could do this small part for the people who call Walton County home.”

Due to the overwhelming response, all masks have been accounted for and from this point forward we are no longer taking orders. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we carried out this endeavor.