Watch Live: Walton County Commission holds emergency meeting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Commission is holding an emergency meeting after an individual tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

WATCH LIVE

The patient is a non-Florida resident who tested positive in Walton County.

The Department of Health said they have begun a contact investigation, backtracking where the patient traveled in recent days.

The case has led residents to question how the county will be able to handle future cases, should they pop up. The DOH revealed that the county only has 28 ICU beds and 13 ventilators.

