TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida. --- Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers for a $285 million increase in public-school funding in the coming year and to keep tuition rates flat for college and university students --- a potentially stark contrast to what House and Senate budget leaders have signaled could be coming.

DeSantis on Thursday released an overall $96.6 billion budget proposal for the 2021-2022 fiscal year under the slogan “Florida Leads,” offering a rosy outlook on the state’s financial future. The rollout came as lawmakers brace to negotiate a budget amid a roughly $2 billion shortfall brought on by COVID-19.