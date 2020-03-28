Washington County schools to begin virtual learning process on Monday

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Washington County School District will begin implementing its virtual learning process called an Instructional Continuity Plan on Monday. The plan can be found on the district’s website.

The plan will provide students with access to either paper or digital materials allowing to continue their education at home.

Staff will begin reaching out to students to explain different parts of the ICP. If parents have not heard from a teacher by Tuesday, call your child’s school in order to verify your contact information.

Each school will have someone available to answer incoming calls during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. . The District Office will be open and available by phone from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 850-638-6222.

The district asks students and parents to monitor the district’s website and Facebook for the latest information.

Teachers, paraprofessionals and 12-month staff will get more specific information from their Principals.

The district is continuing to run buses to feed both breakfast and lunch for children under the age of 18. Buses may also be used to bring paper learning packets to some homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Panama Country Club taking extra precautions and staying open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama Country Club taking extra precautions and staying open"

Financial institutions aim to help consumers in this unprecedented time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial institutions aim to help consumers in this unprecedented time"

14th Circuit Court suspends evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "14th Circuit Court suspends evictions"

Truck traffic continues to make its way from Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck traffic continues to make its way from Mexico"

28 maquiladoras going on work-stoppage for a month

Thumbnail for the video titled "28 maquiladoras going on work-stoppage for a month"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.