Washington County schools to begin virtual learning process on Monday

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Washington County School District will begin implementing its virtual learning process called an Instructional Continuity Plan on Monday. The plan can be found on the district’s website.

The plan will provide students with access to either paper or digital materials allowing to continue their education at home.

Staff will begin reaching out to students to explain different parts of the ICP. If parents have not heard from a teacher by Tuesday, call your child’s school in order to verify your contact information.

Each school will have someone available to answer incoming calls during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. . The District Office will be open and available by phone from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 850-638-6222.

The district asks students and parents to monitor the district’s website and Facebook for the latest information.

Teachers, paraprofessionals and 12-month staff will get more specific information from their Principals.

The district is continuing to run buses to feed both breakfast and lunch for children under the age of 18. Buses may also be used to bring paper learning packets to some homes.