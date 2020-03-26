Washington County officials announce first positive case of COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Health Department has announced there is now one positive case of COVID-19 in their county.

The patient is a 53-year-old male with no known history of domestic or international travel.

Officials say he is isolated and seeking the correct medical care and that he will remain in isolation until cleared by public health officials.

All contacts have been asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days and are being monitored.

Karen Johnson, Washington County Health Officer stated, “We are working closely with the patient, close contacts and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required. We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. I want to stress that social distancing is key to protect those who are most at risk – individuals age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.”

