Washington County announces additional COVID-19 case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Washington County Health Department announced an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease in WashingtonCounty on Saturday. The individual is a 25-year-old male with no history of international travel. There are now three positive cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.

He has been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts to this person will be monitored daily by WashingtonCounty Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

Karen Johnson, Washington County Health Officer stated, “We will be working closely with the individual and close contacts to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required. We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. I want to stress the importance of self-isolation for 14 days when you are symptomatic and/or have undergone testing. Those that you have had close contact with should be informed and begin self-isolation as well. Everyone should continue social distancing (at least 6 feet apart) and abide by the stay at home executive order per Governor DeSantis. It takes all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus.