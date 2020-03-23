Walton County Sheriff’s employees isolate after possible exposure

WALTON COUNTY, Fla — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has seven employees who are self-isolating after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Five of the may have been exposed while on duty; one has been tested, two did not meet criteria for testing, two are in the process of being tested. Two employees are self-isolating based on non-work-related secondary exposures, officials wrote.

Of these people three are sworn deputies and four are non-sworn employees.

The test results have not yet returned for the employee who received testing.

“As the COVID-19 virus progresses, there will certainly be more and more exposure, both on and off duty. Many of our agency members are married to other first responders. All are at risk of exposure,” officials wrote in a news release. “Certainly, we care about the public we serve and want to provide the most professional service we can. Part of this is ensuring that we not only remain healthy, but that we don’t present a risk of carrying an exposure, from one service call to the next, or bring it home.”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the health and safety of our employees and the public.

“We are encouraging personnel experiencing symptoms to stay home, and for those on duty to wear protective equipment issued to them,” officials wrote. “We hope to see our employees return to work in good health. Law enforcement agencies around the country are facing similar challenges. Like them, our service to our community will not waver.”