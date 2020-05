According to the Florida Department of Health Coronavirus dashboard, Walton County is reporting its first death from COVID-19.

The county is also reporting an additional case, bringing its total to 50 positive cases.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Walton County has 41 positive COVID-19 cases in residents, and nine positive cases in non-residents.

The Florida Department of Health also reports there have been six hospitalizations in the county.