Walton County holds free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Health Department will hold free drive-thru testing at Gene Hurley Park on Tuesday, July 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all residents regardless of symptoms. There is no appointment necessary.

Staff will conduct throat swabs. Antibody tests will not be available.

All passengers must remain inside their vehicles. The maximum number of people per vehicle that can be tested is five.

Appointments for testing may also be scheduled at the Florida Department of Health in Walton County main site in DeFuniak Springs, at the Paxton branch in Laurel Hill and at the coastal branch in Santa Rosa Beach, as well as at the South Walton Center at Northwest Florida State College in Santa Rosa Beach.

