Walton County deputies distribute more than 3,700 masks to the community

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 3,700 residents in Walton County have now received hand-delivered safety masks from sheriff’s deputies.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office purchased the masks from ‘Professional Products’ in DeFuniak Springs to distribute to members of the community using proceeds of criminal activity.

Over the last week, deputies and posse members have been delivering the protective masks to homes across the county as employees took thousands of phone calls and emails from residents.

Due to the overwhelming response, all masks have been accounted for and deputies are no longer taking orders