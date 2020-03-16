Walton County Commission to hold emergency coronavirus meeting today

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Commission is holding an emergency meeting to get an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Walton County Courthouse in the commission boardroom.

The full news release is below:

Please be advised that the Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold an Emergency Meeting on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM. This meeting will be held at the Walton County Courthouse, in the Commission Boardroom, located at 571 US Highway 90, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public and the Walton County Board of County Commissioners with updated information regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis.
This meeting is open to the public. Please be governed accordingly.

Walton County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to the meetings upon request. Please call (850) 892-8110 to make a request. For hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), 1-800-955-8770 (VOICE). Requests must be received at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to allow time to provide the requested services.

