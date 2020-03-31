Walton County announces two additional COVID-19 cases

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Department of Health in Walton County announces additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Walton County. The additional individuals are:

• 26-year-old female, Florida resident

• 90-year-old male, Florida resident

There are now 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Walton County.

Walton County cases include Freeport (2), Miramar Beach (2),Santa Rosa Beach (6),Out-of-state resident (1),Out-of-state tested in Walton County (7).

Walton County Beaches remain closed to the public. All beach vending on Walton County beaches has been suspended.

