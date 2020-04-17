Volunteer opportunities available amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Now, more than ever, non-profits and helping organizations across the panhandle are in need of volunteers. Rebuild Bay County is working hard to meet those needs.

Rebuild Bay County says there are many volunteer opportunities available for those looking to give back during the pandemic.

Many non-profit builders in the area are looking for help with home repairs. Joann’s is also looking for volunteers to help with sorting materials for masks.

Rebuild Bay says they have been extra busy as they facilitate many feeding programs in the area; programs that are crucial during a time like COVID-19.

Luckily, Rebuild Bay’s executive director says the demand for volunteers is being taken care of by an increase in people wanting to give back.

“It’s hitting all of us in some way or another. So it’s gonna take all of us to get through it. We’ve seen an increase in offers of volunteers to our website and mostly for folks who are at home who would like to continue to do some work at home. And you know, folks are just looking for something to do during this time,” said Donna Pilson, the Executive Director of Rebuild Bay County Inc.

Pilson says they make sure that all volunteer opportunities follow CDC guidelines and social distancing.

To learn how you can get involved and what opportunities are available, visit https://rebuildbaycounty.org/

