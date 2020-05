PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The United Way hosted Giving Tuesday Now on May 5. Giving Tuesday is traditionally held in November, but the organization wanted to encourage giving during this difficult time.

One way to donate is by going to the United Way of Northwest Florida’s Facebook page or website.

“We know our community will respond and help those people that are in need,” said United Way Northwest Florida Communications Director, Ken McVay.