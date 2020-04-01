LIVE NOW /
Tyndall AFB member tests positive for COVID-19

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB)– An individual assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This individual is quarantined and receiving support and medical care in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Force Health Protection and 325th Medical Group guidelines.

Tyndall declared a public health emergency on March 26 and remains in Health Protection Condition level C to reflect the threat posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel. Recommended protection measures include: practicing social distancing, strict hygiene, no handshaking, and sanitizing common use items.

The base said it continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County to track the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Their leadership will constantly monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.

