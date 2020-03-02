Two people in Florida tested ‘presumptively positive’ for Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis’ office declaring a public health emergency in the state of Florida as two individuals in the state tested presumptively positive for the Coronavirus.

One is a resident in Manatee County and the other a resident of Hillsborough County.

DeSantis says the State Health Officer is authorized and directed to use his judgment as to the duration of this public health emergency.

The State Health Officer will follow the guidelines established by the CDC in establishing protocols to control the spread of Covid-19 and educate the public on prevention.