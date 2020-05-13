Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Sunland Center

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Two more residents of a Northwest Florida facility for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of infected residents of Sunland Center to four.

Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities spokeswoman Melanie Etters said the two residents of the state facility in Marianna were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after staff members noted the residents “seemed a little different.”

The residents tested positive at Jackson Hospital. The confirmed cases came after two other residents of the facility tested positive Monday.

All four of the residents will remain in the hospital until they have two negative tests, Etters said. The Florida Department of Health, Etters said, will conduct mandatory testing for all Sunland residents and employees on Thursday.