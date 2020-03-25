Two additional cases of COVID-19 announced in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in Bay County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the area to three.

The Department of Health says the persons ill with the virus are a 74-year-old female and a male, both Bay County residents.

Additional information about these cases is scheduled to be released tomorrow morning

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is now conducting its contact investigations and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80% of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

