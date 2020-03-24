Trauma physician’s pregnant wife pleads with Americans to, “please stay home”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One week ago, Piper Summers and her five children embraced a final family dinner as a husband, father, and Trauma physician, Glenn Summers, prepared to leave his home indefinitely.

“The kids gave him their goodbye hugs last Tuesday night and they all went to bed and a few hours later, Glen drove to Panama City for work,” said Piper Summers.

Glen is a general surgeon and the trauma medical director at Sacred Heart in Pensacola, as well as Bay Medical in Panama City. A year and a half ago, he was appointed by Governor Rick Scott to be a part of the Florida Committee on trauma after working in the field for close to 30 years.



Since leaving his home in Gulf Breeze last Wednesday, Glen’s been driving back and forth between Sacred Heart and Bay Medical.

“He’s pulling 24-hour shifts at Sacred Heart and 12-hour shifts at Bay Medical. Currently, he’s sleeping on a blow-up mattress in his office in Pensacola,” Piper said.

Because of Glen’s possible exposure to the virus at two area hospitals, he won’t be living at home or having any face to face contact with his family for quite some time.

“Our 4-year-old is having the most difficult time. He’s had some nightmares recently that his daddy has passed away and it’s been quite upsetting,” Piper said.

“We are a very affectionate kind of family and always hug, even if it’s just going up the road,” said Piper. “Not having that physical contact has been hard.”

Piper and her family are doing their part by staying home and she wants to urge all Americans to do the same.

“I’m shocked by the number of people who are still out in groups, and I wish that people would be more proactive instead of being reactive. I wish they would do their part and stay home too,” Piper said.

“It’s families like ours that have a loved one on the front line that is trying to keep people safe and this is more than likely going to get worse before it gets better,” Piper said.

“We believe that people in the southeast aren’t seeing the positive numbers so they think that it’s okay to take their kids to the grocery store or the park. I and Glen both believe that the sooner everyone locks down, the sooner we are going to be able to get past this,” Piper said.

Piper and Glen have been married for five years. They have five children together: Allura, 17, Adorian, 13, Stryker, 4, Aralyn, 2, and Sailor, 1. They are expecting their sixth child in October.