Tonie’s Dance Workshop prepares for upcoming recital through virtual rehearsals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Tonie’s Dance Workshop performers are still practicing for their recital that is set for the middle of May. Although that date is up in the air, the dancers are able to still rehearse through virtual classes.

“Even though they’re not all together in one place they’re still practicing their dances,” dance instructor Sam Tuno said.

Tuno said the studio wants to add value to their students and their families during this difficult time.

“Of course what’s most important to us is to give our kids as much normalcy as we can and dance is part of their lives every single week,” Tuno said.

Dancers are using living rooms, bedrooms, and backyards as temporary studios.

“I’ve always told them a dancer can perform in any space,” Tuno said.

Dancer said it brings them joy to still be able to dance.

“I’m really grateful that they found a way that we can still do dance online it’s really nice to see everyone’s faces still,” dancer Courtney Warrick said.

The Panama City studio knows how to be resilient, after battling back to be able to perform after Hurricane Michael.

“I know that the teachers and all the staff they’re very prepared for something like this and ready to help us with anything we need,” dancer Kaitlyn Aviles said.

The studio is also posting videos to YouTube and is continuing its adult classes through Facebook lives.