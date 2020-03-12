Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Hanks, who also posted his message on social media, signed off saying: “Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bill Husfelt kicks off re-election campaign for Bay District Schools superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill Husfelt kicks off re-election campaign for Bay District Schools superintendent"

Birmingham PD officer shot, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; 3 suspects in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birmingham PD officer shot, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; 3 suspects in custody"

BPD press conference regarding officer shot on Tuscaloosa Ave; officer identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPD press conference regarding officer shot on Tuscaloosa Ave; officer identified"

Birmingham Police officer shot, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birmingham Police officer shot, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries"

Birmingham Police Officer shot on Tuscaloosa Avenue; hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birmingham Police Officer shot on Tuscaloosa Avenue; hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries"

March 4 Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 4 Daily Pledge"
More Local News