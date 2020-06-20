Three COVID-19 cases reported at Bay County Courthouse

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday, the Bay County Courthouse announced three confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the Honorable Bill Kinsaul, Bay County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Honorable Bill Kinsaul (Courtesy: Bay County Clerk of Court)

According to a news release, the Clerk was notified Thursday evening one of his Clerks had tested positive and quickly set up testing for all courthouse personnel on Friday.

A total of 3 employees tested positive, including Kinsaul who is asymptomatic and experiencing no health issues. Kinsaul is now self-isolating, as are the other two Clerks who tested positive according to CDC and Florida Dept. of Health Guidelines.

Clerk Kinsaul has been following the Supreme Courts Administrative Order and the 14th Judicial Circuit Operational Plan and the courthouse is still closed to the public. Essential court functions are proceeding and the Clerk’s office is utilizing technology and a drop box to serve the public.

Officials said in the release the Courthouse has been following CDC guidelines of social distancing and staff are wearing masks and following protocol. In addition, Court Administration has installed a hands-free temperature check for those employees who are allowed entry into the courthouse.

The Clerk’s office will be open with limited staff and services on Monday, until further direction from the Florida Supreme Court and Chief Judge. The Clerk has also set up weekly COVID testing for all courthouse personnel